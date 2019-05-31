HSBC Bank USA and SoftBank Robotics America (SBRA) have deployed humanoid robot, Pepper, at HSBC branch in Miami’s Brickell neighbourhood, Florida.

Pepper humanoid robot has been deployed for the first time at a retail bank in the state of Florida, said HSBC.

HSBC US and Canada retail banking and wealth management head Pablo Sanchez said: “Miami’s tech scene is experiencing positive growth and we see a lot of opportunity for disruption in the region.

“Our customers in South Florida will have a chance to experience an entirely new way of banking thanks to Pepper. It’s an exciting next step for us as we continue to expand the number of branches that have these capabilities.”

Pepper will enable bank staff to have deeper and high-value customer engagements by encouraging and educating consumers on basic product information, availability of self-service banking options and asking relevant questions to address customer’s banking requirements.

HSBC is the first financial institution in the US to launch SoftBank Robotics’ Pepper humanoid robot at its Manhattan branch in 2018.

The bank continues to deploy humanoid robots in branches across the country, including Beverly Hills and Seattle, allowing significant increase in branch activity, ATM transaction volumes and new credit card applications.

Pepper humanoid robot will communicate directly with bank staff based on customers’ answers to qualifying questions, and offers information on ATMs, the HSBC Mobile Banking app, self-service options and customer support.

The humanoid robot can also be used to increase attention and awareness about bank’s products and services, including special promotions. It will also send customers links through text message or email to the bank’s website to help apply online for various products, such as credit cards.

HSBC innovation head Jeremy Balkin said: “Pepper’s rollout is part of our larger vision to transform HSBC’s branch banking experience into the ‘Branch of the Future,’ by providing a host of consumer-facing upgrades that will take the franchise in an exciting new direction.”

HSBC Bank USA National Association provides retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking and global banking services to its customers.