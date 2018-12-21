Hampshire Trust Bank selects MatsSoft as strategic technology partner

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has established a strategic partnership with software provider MatsSoft to further advance its digital development proposition.

This technology enables digital innovation, process and customer experience improvements, accelerates mobility and achieves quality and compliance for the bank.

The MatsSoft platform provides a full suite of functionality to streamline business and application processes, ease of integration for API services and data integration. This end-to-end solution integrates internal systems, manages workflow and handles credit checks and financial calculations.

HTB chief information officer Russ Fitzgerald said: “HTB is committed to leveraging innovative technology to enhance operational efficiency and service to its brokers and customers. This recent partnership with MatsSoft is evidence of our dedication to that approach.

“The low-code platform is central to our digital architecture and enables us to focus on the delivery of flexible solutions and a responsive and tailored service.

“This next phase in HTB’s growth trajectory is about ensuring that we have the right technology and infrastructure in place to help achieve our long-term ambitions and position us as the go to bank in our specialist markets.”

MatsSoft CTO Richard Billington said: “HTB is leading the way in the end-to-end processing and we’re delighted to support them on their digital transformation journey.

“HTB has adopted the MATS Low-code platform to develop business applications. Quick to implement and intuitive to use, the simplicity of the platform enables HTB to build their own applications and delight customers and brokers with best in class service. We look forward to the next phase of this project.”

Source: Company Press Release