Trading Technologies International (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, announced that Graystone Asset Management, an investment management and advisory firm, has contracted with Trading Technologies to secure ultra-low-latency connectivity to leading exchanges through TT’s new Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution.

With this offering, Graystone Asset Management will leverage TT’s existing colocation facilities and deterministic fiber network to participate in international derivatives and cryptocurrency markets.

Additionally, Graystone Asset Management Ltd will utilize TT’s proprietary automated trading tools, which include the industry-leading Autospreader® and ADL® visual programming interface, for seamless execution of advanced trading strategies.

“By utilizing TT’s IaaS offering, we’ll be able to connect to markets across the globe at microsecond-level speeds,” said Ramon A. Ramirez, Chairman of Graystone Asset Management. “This combination of superior connectivity with TT’s enhanced tools for automated trading will prove to be a real asset to our trading business.”

“We’re excited to provide Graystone Asset Management Ltd with access to our cutting-edge financial infrastructure,” said Mike Mayhew, CIO at Trading Technologies. “Through our IaaS solution, Graystone Asset Management Ltd will not only utilize TT’s worldwide infrastructure for superior execution, but also leverage TT’s global operations and support staff for 24/7 management of their expanding operations.”

The IaaS offering allows firms to take advantage of TT’s low-latency financial network and the expert operations team that runs the TT® platform to gain access to a worldwide financial ecosystem. Firms can focus on their core business, while TT’s team procures, hosts, manages and monitors their infrastructure.

Both TT platform users and non-users alike can leverage TT’s native exchange access, market data feeds, colocated data center space, redundant inter-data-center connectivity and global operating presence to deploy applications and provide regional access to their customers around the world.

TT’s flexible offerings and round-the-clock support let firms reduce their solution complexity, investment and risk.

