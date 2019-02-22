Digital security firm Gemalto has selected Fingerprint Cards to optimize the performance of next generation dual interface payment cards.

The deal will allow Gemalto to provide its bank customers with biometric EMV payment cards, which uses Fingerprint’s T-Shape sensor and biometric software platform for payments.

As part of an initial order, the first few thousand sensors will be delivered during 2019 and 2020 for dual-interface payment cards.

Gemalto payment card business line SVP Sylvie Gibert said: “The new software working in harmony with their power-efficient T-Shape sensor, gives us maximized performance which, combined with the optimized and secure design of our biometric card, provides a market leading solution for our customers.

“With Fingerprints, we are bringing stronger, faster and more seamless authentication to payment cards.”

Fingerprints’ T-Shape module is advanced for incorporation into smartcards using established manufacturing processes.

The cards avoid the use of a battery, and delivers better biometric performance to ensure both security and convenience for cardholders.

For protecting privacy, the storage of biometric templates and image matching is carried out securely on the card.

Fingerprints smartcards business line SVP Thomas Rex said: “Working with Gemalto, the leader in EMV Payment cards & digital security, is a gratifying collaboration and the recognition that our technology can meet their strong requirements in terms of performance.

“We are looking forward to seeing the first biometric cards in consumers’ hands, adding much-needed strong authentication to contactless payments without impacting the user experience.”

Fingerprint provides advanced biometric technology, which is designed to add a new level of security and convenience to the payment cards, wearables and future connected devices.

The company’s biometric technology is more suitable for the payments ecosystem, and is provided with optimized features to maximize secure authentication.

With 2017 annual revenues of €3bn, Gemalto provides technologies and services ranging from secure software to biometrics and encryption to the businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data.

The company, which employs around 15,000 in 114 offices, operates 40 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers in 47 countries.