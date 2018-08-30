FuzeX has entered into a partnership with Dash, a payment cryptocurrency, to expand the use of cryptocurrency by giving people a new way to spend Dash new with the launch of a new cryptocurrency payments card.

Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018, FuzeX card will open up new opportunities for point-of-sale commerce and help expand the usage of cryptocurrency in everyday payments.

Starting in 2014, Dash is focused on making an impact in the payment space. With an ability to confirm transactions near instantly and at a cost of only a few USD cents, Dash’s goal is to be an alternative form of payment at the point of sale.

BrilliantTS CEO Jae-Hun Bae said: “Our goal is to grow our FuzeX ecosystem by adding various kinds of cryptocurrency, especially those with the most consistent usability as a currency. By partnering with Dash, we are pleased to offer benefits to the users of the FuzeX card and ecosystem.

“We will discuss and showcase a variety of interesting projects that can enhance the usability of cryptocurrency in Dash and real transactions.”

FuzeX is the world’s first cryptocurrency card that allows cryptocurrency holders to directly check their balance on the actual card and is available for purchase only with FXT token, a utility token issued by FuzeX. The FXT tokens are currently available on global major exchanges HitBTC, Cobinhood, Coss and Livecoin.

Dash Core Group business development global head Bradley Zastrow said, “We are happy to grow the Dash ecosystem with our partnership with FuzeX. To grow the ecosystem, at its most basic levels, people not only need a way to acquire and store their Dash but also spend it in a frictionless way with a familiar experience: Like point-of-sale purchases with a physical credit card.

“This partnership allows for an easy and exciting new way for people to spend their Dash.”

Source: Company Press Release