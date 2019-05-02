FIS, a global leader in financial services technology, announced today that First Hawaiian Bank is moving to a new IBS core banking and digital solution from FIS to serve the changing needs of its customers and support its future growth.

The oldest and largest full-service bank in Hawaii with more than $20 billion in assets, First Hawaiian Bank is in the midst of a major enterprise-wide effort focused on delivering a customer-centric experience that inspires loyalty and enhances the capabilities of their retail branch network. The new core banking platform provides the bank with advanced digital capabilities for seamless customer experience, rich data analytics for informed decision-making, and the ability to easily integrate with third-party applications.

With its new IBS core banking system from FIS, First Hawaiian and its customers will benefit from the rich digital functionality of the FIS Digital One omni-channel platform. Recently named by IDC Insights as a leader in North American Omni-Engagement Retail Banking Solutions, FIS Digital One delivers seamless, cross-channel digital services on a single integrated platform, Digital United.

As part of its new solution, First Hawaiian will also benefit from access to a rich, constantly evolving repository of open application programming interfaces and third-party applications via the FIS Code Connect online gateway. Code Connect was recognized by Aite Group as the “Most Advanced API Strategy” in a recent core banking report.

“Moving to a digitally rich core platform is part of our commitment to deliver an enhanced customer experience, while remaining flexible to the evolving needs of the market,” said Derek Baughman, executive vice president and chief information officer, First Hawaiian Bank. “First Hawaiian has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with FIS in leveraging its core banking and digital banking solutions for our bank’s future growth.”

“First Hawaiian Bank is taking a bold step to transform its banking environment to ensure its continued success and growth in a fast-changing marketplace,” said Bruce Lowthers, chief operating officer, Integrated Financial Services at FIS. “FIS is a leader in banking modernization and we are excited to support First Hawaiian Bank on this journey forward.”

Source: Company Press Release