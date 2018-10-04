Finxact, a provider of Core as a Service banking technology, has launched Finxact Adapter for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, enabling to offer customer-centric features to banking products and services.

The solution will empower banks and other financial services companies to leverage Financial Services Cloud to connect into the Finxact Core and access bank accounts directly for creating better customer experiences in banking and other financial services.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Finxact Adapter for Salesforce is currently available on the AppExchange at www.appexchange.com or directly through Finxact as part of its Ecosystem Partner Program.

Finxact is the first and only core banking software vendor to partner with Salesforce as a core provider to Salesforce’s Financial Services Cloud.

Finxact CEO and founder Frank Sanchez said: “Consumers have grown to appreciate companies that understand what they’re looking for, and then shape their communications to be on target. That’s why one-size-fits-all messages and products are undermining banks’ relationships with their customers.

“The Finxact Adapter for Salesforce enables banks to be data-driven and customer-centric when it comes to not only sales and marketing, but also innovation. If you know your customers better, you’ll be able to build better banking products for them.”

In addition to a powerful banking CRM, Salesforce Financial Service Cloud allows banks to create a central customer repository that can bridge the customer gap between Finxact’s modern Core as a Service, and a bank’s legacy core system.

Salesforce ISV sales SVP Mike Wolff said: “We are happy to welcome Finxact onto AppExchange, as they provide banks and financial services companies a way to modernize their systems and legacy operations.

“The exponential growth of AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success.”

Banks can use the Finxact Adapter for Salesforce for back office or call center services. It also includes features to open and fund accounts; address customer account and transaction-related questions; perform basic account maintenance; originate one time or recurring payments both intra and interbank; post transactions; and to view account activity.

Finxact’s Core as a Service Ecosystem Partner Program brings together best-of-breed partners who share Finxact’s vision of maximizing a bank’s agility both technically and commercially. The program was designed to accelerate collaboration with innovative banking technology providers and create a services ecosystem on top of the Finxact Core.

By leveraging Finxact’s modern architecture, partners are able to push the envelope with novel capabilities, providing their customers with long-term value and higher return on investment by reducing upgrade costs, obsolescence, and ultimately – vendor risk.

The “plug-and-play” program is unique in that it is for vendors who want to deploy in the cloud on a native, real-time core service, and be auto-provisioned for banks wanting to do proof of concepts.

Finxact’s new partner program is open to all qualified independent software vendors who are selling to the U.S. banking industry.

