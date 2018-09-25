UK-based financial technology firm Finastra has introduced a new fully integrated cloud-based retail solution, Fusion Essence.

Fusion Essence is a fully integrated core and digital solution localized for the UK Market.

Available to all banks, the new solution can be deployed Microsoft’s Azure enterprise-ready trusted cloud platform.

Fusion Essence will allow challenger banks to launch personalized offerings first and fast, enabling to maintain competitive edge.

Finastra retail banking general manager Anand Subbaraman said: “The launch of our first fully integrated cloud-based retail solution in the UK, operated by us – as opposed to licensed by us – is a significant step for Finastra.

“It reflects our progressive journey from a product-centric organization five or six years ago, to a solution and service driven Fintech company. Embracing a tailored retail banking solution in the cloud that gives challenger banks quick access to a comprehensive end-to-end technology offering provides them with the speed that is critical to their success.”

Fusion Essence cloud-based solution will help banks to simplify their IT operations with a pay-as-you-go subscription model

Fusion Essence will cover all UK core and digital banking requirements, including lending, digitally originated deposits, payments and regulatory reporting.

The solution can be fully integrated with third-party providers for credit reference checks, under AML and KYC processes and regulatory reporting.

An accelerated onboarding approach supported by Fusion Essence in the cloud allows banks to launch first and drive fast customer adoption and business growth, said Finastra.

KPMG technology director Feargal de Burca has also worked with Finastra to develop the new cloud-based retail solution.

Burca said: “It’s been great to work with Finastra and Microsoft to create something innovative that supports the UK banks and building societies.”

In 2017, Finastra was established through combining Misys and D+H. The firm offers financial services software, which can be used in retail banking, transaction banking, lending and treasury and capital markets.

The firm’s solutions allow customers to deploy mission critical technology on premises or in the cloud.