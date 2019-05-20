Field & Main Bank is opening the doors to its first full-service banking centre in Lexington, Kentucky.

The new Field & Main banking center is located in the heart of downtown Lexington at 369 E. Main Street. The lobby will be open from 9:00am–4:00pm, and drive thru access will be available from 9:00am–4:00pm as well. The banking center will be closed on Saturday and Sunday.

“We at Field & Main are indeed grateful for the wide range of patronage and support expressed by the Lexington/Fayette County community, as we transition from our loan production facility to our full-service banking center.” – Dale Sights, President, Field & Main Bancorp.

Jennifer Drennan will lead the Lexington team as the President of the Lexington Market. Drennan brings 16 years of banking industry experience to the position, with a background in retail, lending, operations, information technology and regulatory examining. She has been with Field & Main since 2013 (then BankTrust Financial).

“The opening of our Lexington banking center is a thrill for us. This is the culmination of many years of preparing and planning for this event. When we formed Field & Main in 2015 as the result of merging Ohio Valley Financial Group and BankTrust Financial, we placed high on our priority list the goal of opening a full-service bank in Lexington. We have successfully operated a loan production in this market since 2013, and to be transitioning to a bonafide full-service branch is a real joy for the entire Field & Main team.” – Scott Davis, Chairman and CEO, Field & Main Bank.

Source: Company Press Release