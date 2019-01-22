As the first Swiss private bank, Falcon introduces direct transfers of selected cryptocurrencies for both private and institutional clients.

Falcon Private Bank reaffirms its first-mover position in blockchain banking by accepting direct transfers of selected cryptocurrencies.

With immediate effect, private and institutional clients can directly transfer cryptocurrencies to and from segregated Falcon wallets, as well as convert them into fiat money. This new offering from Falcon makes blockchain assets fully bankable.

Clients can place trading orders conveniently through e-banking or a dedicated relationship manager. Digital assets are included in portfolio statements as well as in tax reporting documents. In addition to ensuring best execution, Falcon provides secure storage thanks to its proprietary custody solution.

The bank has developed a process that ensures full compliance with AML (anti-money laundering) and KYC (know your client) laws and regulations. Falcon’s multi-level protection covers hardware, software and the transaction process. Our custody solution has been audited and reviewed by independent providers.

Martin Keller, CEO Falcon Private Bank, on the expanded offering: “Falcon has once more seized the opportunity to demonstrate its expertise as a market leader in the digital assets space by merging traditional private banking services with innovative financial solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release