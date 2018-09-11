Exegy, a provider of managed services and low-latency technology for market data normalization and distribution, has collaborated with Transaction Network Services (TNS) to offer global FX trading platform.

The new platform is said to aggregate TNS’ expertise in market connectivity and hosting solutions and Exegy’s Trade Port FX that provides normalized FX market data and execution services to major FX venues as a fully managed and integrated FX trading platform.

The partnership will offer a comprehensive and cost-effective electronic FX trading solution, which will address the evolving global regulation, increased market fragmentation and complexit conditions.

Under the deal, the redundant and hardware-accelerated computing Exegy appliances will be installed at the main co-location centers across the globe, enabling Exegy Trade Port FX to provide single-digit and microsecond normalized FX market data from 44 live venues and order execution through a unified, FX-specific API.

TNS will take responsibility for these appliances and provide better market connectivity to offer firm with flexibility to scale operations.

Exegy Europe and Asia sales director Carlos Lopez Lansdowne said: “Exegy is excited to be working with TNS to create a global, state-of-the-art FX trading platform.

“TNS’ global presence, renowned reputation for superior customer service, coupled with Exegy’s FX market data and order execution solutions will deliver better performance, lower total cost, and a disruptive new model in the FX industry.”

Traders using the new global FX trading platform can also establish connections with TNS financial community.

TNS network, which is optimized for electronic trading, is used by multiple diverse trading partners such as and sell-side institutions, exchanges and alternative trading venues.

TNS chief product officer Bill Versen said: “Our extensive hosting infrastructure enables us to make it easier for the trading community to access vital services, such as Exegy’s Trade Port FX solution, while gaining additional business benefits at the same time.”

Since 1990, TNS has been offering networking and integrated data services to major organizations in the global payments and financial communities. It also offers telecommunications network solutions to service providers.