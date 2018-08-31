Euronet Worldwide, a US-based electronic payment services provider, has agreed to acquire 167 off-site ATMs in Poland from Aplitt Spolka Akcyjna, a Polish financial services provider, for an undisclosed price.

The ATMs acquired by Euronet currently operate under the Global Cash brand.

They will be re-branded to Euronet’s branding and will be included in the company’s independent ATM network which now comprises more than 8,000 ATMs/ADTs in Poland.

In addition to the ATMs purchase, the global electronic payment services provider has also signed ATM outsourcing and network participation agreement with APLITT.

The agreement is for 304 ATMs operating currently under the SKOK24 brand and located at Kasa Stefczyka branches. The ATMs will be co-branded with both the Euronet and SKOK24 brands.

For the outsourced ATMs, the American firm will offer a comprehensive end-to-end managed service which includes a round-the-clock customer support service.

Euronet plans to continue to use the existing functionality and user experience at the SKOK ATMs. In the future, the company will replace and upgrade certain ATM units into full self-service Automated Deposit Terminals (ADTs), to offer customers with more functionality like cash deposit services.

Earlier this year, the US company had signed two ATM outsourcing agreement and network participation agreements, the first being 193 in-branch ADTs in Poland, which were owned and operated by Credit Agricole.

The second agreement covered 260 Piraeus Bank ATMs in Romania, which were also previously operated by Credit Agricole.

Following the three recent outsourcing agreements, Euronet has added over 750 outsourcing ATMs to-date this year.

Euronet executive vice president and EMEA EFT processing segment CEO Nikos Fountas said: “We are excited to further increase our Independent ATM Network in Europe, with ATM outsourcing and ATM asset acquiring from forward looking banks and FIs.

“This proves our strategy of being a catalyst of the ATM consolidation wave. We have the resources, the know-how and a solid value proposition for financial institutions to compete in the new challenging market conditions.”