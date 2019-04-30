Equity Group Holdings, a Kenya-based financial services company, and Kenyan mobile network operator Safaricom have signed an agreement to develop inclusive financial products for the citizens of the country.

As part of the deal, Equity and Safaricom will help more Kenyans to access critical services using a combination of technology and finance.

Through their collaboration, the two companies aim to build more inclusive financial products, identify regional synergies and simplify cash delivery between their agents and share technical knowledge to build defences against risks, like fraud and cyber-attacks.

Furthermore, Equity and Safaricom will work together to identify and deepen financial opportunities in the country.

Till now, the two companies have built their operations on the grounds that technology and innovation can spur growth and create opportunities in areas such as mobile financial services.

Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore said: “At Safaricom, we are continuously driven to explore new ways to provide our customers with the best possible experience on our network.

“As we continue on our journey to become a more widely accessible digital platform, symbiotic partnerships like this one will unlock new opportunities for our entire ecosystem to benefit from enriched innovation – all based on a socially conscious business model.”

Additionally, the partnership can create opportunities for knowledge transfer between two organizations, allowing technical staff to enhance their understanding of emerging risks such as fraud and cyber-attacks.

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi said: “We will harvest, channel and transmit the benefits of the robust macro-economic growth characterized by national infrastructure investments into advantages and opportunities for the ordinary Kenyans especially those in real economy, agriculture, micro, small and medium businesses and enterprises.

“Our ambition is to be the region’s leading bank, and we continuously harness the power of technology to create opportunities to transform how people access and consume financial services.”

“As demand for these services evolve in tandem with the changing lifestyles, we are positioning ourselves to create new bridges of opportunity for Kenyans by combining the empowering nature of access to credit with the reach and transparency of technology.”

Image: Safaricom House. Photo: Courtesy of Mwalavu/Wikipedia.org