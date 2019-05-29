Emirates NBD has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to use its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning services to develop personalised retail customer banking experience.

As part of this effort, Emirates NBD will leverage the machine learning capabilities, data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and other advanced technologies of Amazon.com’s company.

Emirates NBD is working with AWS due to its broad and deep portfolio of cloud services and its high security. The Middle East-based banking group has also selected AWS as its preferred provider for machine learning workloads.

Through this partnership, the banking group will deploy Amazon SageMaker, a machine learning service, to build, train and deploy machine learning models to provide real-time banking experiences to retail customers.

Emirates NBD senior executive vice-president and retail banking and wealth management group head Suvo Sarkar said: “Our vision is to be the Middle East’s most innovative financial services organization and to achieve this we have chosen to work with the world’s most innovative technology company, Amazon Web Services.

“Emirates NBD and Amazon share common values of innovation and customer centricity and we look forward to leveraging AWS’s technologies and innovation practices to make banking more easy and intuitive for our customers.”

The bank will also leverage Amazon Personalize, a machine learning service, to allow the development of individualised recommendations to launch new personalised retail banking applications.

This service will be used as personal finance manager that will use automated, self-learning system to deliver personalised banking experience to customers to predict what a customer needs and to match it with the most appropriate solution.

As part of automating the call centre, the service will also use Natural Language Processing technology to interact with customers. To support this work, the bank will use Amazon Polly, a service that uses deep learning technologies, to convert written content into human-like speech in the automated call centre to enhance customer interactions.

The bank is also exploring ways to serve customers at its branches through secure authentication using AWS’s image recognition and IoT solutions.

Amazon Web Services EMEA managing director Andy Isherwood said: “Across every industry, companies are starting to meaningfully use machine learning in their businesses, and AWS offers the broadest and deepest portfolio of machine learning services to help them solve some of their biggest challenges. We are excited to see how these technologies are helping transform the financial services industry in the Middle East and around the world.

“Emirates NBD is one of the most valued and innovative financial institutions in the Middle East, and we look forward to continuing to support them as they embark on a journey to transform how they serve their retail banking customers and build their organization into a bank of the future.”