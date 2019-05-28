The EU's non-profit investment bank has pledged almost €74m to help Barcelona modernise its public bus network with more environmentally-sound vehicles

A fleet of environmentally-friendly buses is to hit the streets of Barcelona, following a funding arrangement led by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The lending institution has agreed to provide €73.5m (£64.9m) to the Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) network operator in order to finance the public transport project.

More than 250 new low-pollution buses will be built and put into service in the Catalan capital, replacing the existing diesel and first generation compressed natural gas vehicles.

Emma Navarro, vice president of the EIB, said: “This project demonstrates the direct impact of EIB financing on improving people’s quality of life, strengthening public transport service and enabling low-emission mobility in the city of Barcelona.

“Local residents will be able to enjoy cleaner air thanks to the introduction of these cutting-edge city buses.

“The agreement will also help create new economic opportunities in the city by improving connections and revitalising certain areas.

“It is a good example of the EIB’s financing priorities in Spain.”

EIB funding will help to reduce pollution caused by public transport in Barcelona

The European Investment Bank, which is the world’s largest international public lending institution, funds a range of projects throughout Europe aimed at contributing to growth and employment in the region – and recently sharpened its focus on contributing to climate and environmental goals.

The multi-million scheme in Barcelona aims to equip the city with safer, less polluting and more modern buses, and aid the transition towards a “zero-emission bus network”.

In total, 254 new buses will be introduced, 116 of which will be electric, 63 hybrid and 75 using latest generation compressed natural gas.

They will be phased into circulation from later this year through until 2021, easing the pressure on Barcelona’s ageing public bus network, which has experienced a 17% increase in use in the past six years, and ferried around 203 million passengers in 2018.

Barcelona bus network overhaul is part of the EIB’s focus on environmentally-friendly investment targets

The bus network renewal process will also involve replacing the city’s 20 diesel-powered double-decker tourist buses with hybrid engine alternatives.

CEO of TMB, Enric Cañas, said: “I welcome the decisive support of the EIB for the current environmental renewal of Barcelona’s bus fleet, which is very much focused on electrification.

“Electric transport involves higher initial investment costs in terms of both vehicles and infrastructure, meaning that appropriate financing from public transport authorities and financial institutions is vital.”

The bank estimates that more than 1,000 new jobs will be created during the construction phase of the new vehicles.

The project marks the fourth agreement entered into by the EIB in Spain under the lender’s Cleaner Transport Facility initiative for financing cleaner transport systems across Europe – adding to existing projects in Las Palmas, Palma de Mallorca and Valencia.

Earlier this year, the EIB launched a public consultation to review its energy lending policy, with the aim of redesigning its existing approach to environmental project funding to bring it in line with the European Union’s climate, sustainability and decarbonisation targets.