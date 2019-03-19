EBS, a leading provider of electronic trading platforms and technology services in foreign exchange markets, today announced it will launch a new API streaming service on the EBS Quant Analytics platform (previously known as NEX Quant Analytics), the FX market's largest and most comprehensive community-based analytics tool.

The new functionality is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2019 and will stream trade information, market impact and alpha calculations on a trade-by-trade basis to clients. Using benchmark data taken from the entire EBS ecosystem, the Quant Analytics platform provides insights that allow clients to analyze trade flows, optimize execution efficiencies and benchmark their performance against the EBS community, including statistics on averages for like trades.

“There’s currently nothing like this in the marketplace, and that’s exciting not only for us, but for the entire EBS community. The new API streaming service means that EBS clients can analyze their individual and relative performance more efficiently than ever before by consuming the data in real-time and in their own environments, ultimately helping them grow volumes and revenues,” said Seth Johnson, CEO, Cash Markets, CME Group.

“As trades occur, the real-time analysis of spreads, market share, hold times and post-trade mark-outs across the EBS community will be invaluable in improving our trade execution performance on a day-to-day basis,” said Giovanni Pillitteri, Head of eFX Market Making, HC Technologies.

API streaming will be available to all EBS clients that trade via EBS Direct and EBS Market. The new functionality will initially apply to outbound analytics of EBS trades only but will extend to an inbound service where clients can upload external trades to the Quant Analytics platform later in 2019.

