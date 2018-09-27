Dollar Bank has integrated Zelle payment solution in its online banking and mobile app to enable transferring and receiving of money for its customers.

To use Zelle, Dollar Bank customers simply need to log in to Online Banking or the Mobile App and click Send Money with Zelle. Using Zelle to make digital payments is not only easy, but additionally affords customers peace of mind since all transactions are occurring within Dollar Bank’s secure Online Banking and Mobile App.

Dollar Bank president and CEO Jim McQuade said: “We are excited to offer our customers Zelle as a convenient and safe way for them to pay their families and friends.

“With mobile banking and digital payments on the rise, it is important that we continuously enhance our offerings to provide customers with the tools they need to meet all of their banking needs.”

For more than 100-million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, with no additional downloads required.

Source: Company Press Release