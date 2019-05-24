Deloitte has upgraded its Digital Bank asset, a pre-configured digital banking accelerator, to improve customer experience for banks and banking customers.

Produced by the Deloitte Digital Assets and Solutions Group (ASG), the digital banking accelerator allows retail and commercial banks to provide customers with banking solutions as per their individual requirements, behaviors and patterns.

New product developments comprise of incorporating Salesforce Einstein Analytics technology for better insights and increase conversion of new customer upsell opportunities.

The new private banking segment has been designed to improve productivity, as well as allow banks to involve more with customers.

Developed on the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud platform, the Digital Bank asset is integrated with a range of major cloud vendors and fintechs, offering banks with an ecosystem of pre-integrated partner technologies.

Deloitte UK partner Kevin Walsh said: “Customer expectations are transforming the way they interact with their financial institutions today. From mobile banking to data privacy, it’s important for banks to establish and maintain trust with customers and deliver tailored digital banking solutions so customers feel valued and understood.

“Deloitte’s deep experience in banking and Salesforce’s technology offers our clients a differentiated solution in the market.”

The capabilities and benefits of Digital Bank comprise of digitisation of client interaction processes to help banks onboard customers quickly, simplify engagement for front line employee and decrease manual tasks to save time for customers.

It will also enable to offer crucial banking processes on a one stop shop through API links and helps design solutions to customers.

The Digital Bank will connect with customers virtually from anywhere and any device, helping to simplify digital banking for customers through interacting with their bank on the platform.

Deloitte Digital has exhibited enhanced Digital Bank offering at Salesforce World Tour London, which was held on 23 May.

Deloitte Salesforce alliances channels EMEA and LATAM senior vice president Leon Mangan said: “It’s exciting to watch Deloitte innovate with Digital Bank, taking personalization to a new level and better serving customers in a simpler way.”