Danske Bank, the largest bank in Denmark, has selected Featurespace machine learning adaptive behavioural analytics fraud prevention company as its strategic provider to enhance its fraud mitigation capabilities.

Following an extensive research process and comprehensive evaluation of multiple vendors, Featurespace’s ARIC Fraud Hub was chosen as the best solution to mitigate card fraud at the customer level in real time and across all channels, while also giving customers the best experience by reducing the number of false positives.

Featurespace CEO Martina King said: “Mitigating fraud is incredibly challenging because the threat keeps evolving. A real-time adaptive system highlights new attacks at the time they occur, which protects the bank and its customers.

“We are honoured to be selected by Danske Bank as its partner to combat card and digital fraud.”

Headquartered in the U.K, with offices in Cambridge, London and Atlanta, Featurespace is the world-leader in fraud prevention, creator of the ARIC platform, a real-time AI machine learning software and Adaptive Behavioral Analytics.

The ARIC platform risk scores transactions and consumer behavior in more than 180 countr

Understanding behavior combined with real-time anomaly detection protects our clients and their customers from all modern fraud attacks.

Source: Company Press Release