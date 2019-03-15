Credit Suisse and the Swiss software provider KLARA are joining forces: Starting now, SMEs that use KLARA can submit online credit requests to Credit Suisse – digitally, simply, and efficiently.

Credit Suisse and KLARA are simplifying finance for SMEs. In addition to the innovative accounting solution that automatically communicates with all interfaces, starting now, SMEs on KLARA can submit non-binding credit requests online to Credit Suisse.

More efficiency for SMEs

SMEs can thus directly submit their credit requests to Credit Suisse. The tedious filling out of forms is a thing of the past. The intuitive KLARA process pulls the relevant accounting data and automatically fills out the form fields. Within a few seconds, the SME is notified by Credit Suisse of how much credit it can receive at which interest rate.

Renato Stalder, CEO of KLARA Business AG, is pleased to have developed an innovative and needs-based solution for SMEs together with Credit Suisse: “Through this partnership, the best abilities of Credit Suisse and KLARA come together. The result is an offering that minimizes the effort of the client and offers a seamless client experience.”

Anke Bridge Haux, Head of Digitalization & Products at Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd., says: “SME clients want uncomplicated access to financial services at the time that’s individually right for them and on the platform that suits them. That is why we want to be present where a need arises. We are very much looking forward to the innovative collaboration with KLARA; it is a good example of how, in the future, we want to make our offering available where it is most useful to our clients — integrated into their individual ecosystem.”

Further interfaces planned

Online credit requests lay the foundation for a long-term partnership between Credit Suisse and KLARA. In the coming months, further connections will follow for the continuous expansion of the client offering – for instance, an interface for the data flow between Credit Suisse Online Banking and the intelligent accounting solution from KLARA.

Source: Company Press Release