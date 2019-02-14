Beacon Platform, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based financial technology platforms, announced today that Commonwealth Bank has selected Beacon as the new developer platform for the Quantitative Solutions Group, a part of the Global Markets business within the Institutional Banking and Markets division.

The Beacon platform will be deployed to dozens of developers and hundreds of business users across multiple asset classes (Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Commodities, and Derivatives) globally, allowing CBA to provide best-in-class service to institutional clients with substantial improvements in operational efficiency.

Commenting on the selection of the Beacon platform, Ryo Shimizu, head of Asia-Pacific, Beacon Platform, Inc., said, “It’s been an honor to work with CBA’s exceptional Quantitative Solutions team. Having helped many clients securely transition to the cloud, we are excited to be a part of CBA’s next-generation One Cloud initiative and help Global Markets achieve their goals.” Kirat Singh, CEO, Beacon Platform, Inc., added, “We are tremendously proud that CBA selected Beacon as their quant developer platform. We look forward to a long and successful business partnership that will benefit both CBA and its clients.”

Beacon recently presented its award-winning platform at Finovate Asia and Fintech Taipei. With a regional office in Tokyo as well as offices in New York and London, Beacon’s new partnership with CBA affirms the company as a leading provider of cloud-based financial technology platforms in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

Source: Company Press Release