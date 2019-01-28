The Central Bank of Brazil launched the web application Din, a new communication channel that aims to facilitate the citizens' access to information regarding their ongoing relationship with financial institutions.

Given that around a third of information requests submitted to the Central Bank are about the reports available in “Registrato” database, Din is a chatbot placed on the “Registrato” page – available only on Portuguese version website.

This initial version of Din assists the Brazilian citizens in analyzing reports on their debts, foreign exchange operations, accounts and other relationships that he or she might keep with the financial system. Din uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to provide guided conversations.

Moreover, Din also issues, on demand, a certificate attesting that he/she has no relationship with financial institutions, which may be used low-income certification – a requirement for scholarship eligibility and/or to access to free legal aid.

One of the virtual assistant’s main advantages is its continuous availability, allowing interactions at any time, providing an immediate answer. Din is optimized to provide a better user experience on desktops, and soon the wizard will evolve to include information other issues involving the citizen and Central Bank.

The initiative is aligned with the Central Bank’s policy of using technological innovations to provide better services to the society.

Source: Company Press Release