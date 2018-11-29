Cardknox, a Fidelity Payments company and payment technology services provider, has signed a partner agreement with BMS Technologies, bringing clients of the mailing and billing software a built-in payment processing solution.

BMS Technologies offers businesses customizable invoicing and statement services. By integrating with Cardknox, BMS users will have access to Cardknox’s streamlined payment solution that can be optimized for a wide variety of industries.

Cardknox’s suite of omni-channel features includes robust fraud protection, intelligent routing to lower costs and speed up funding, and advanced tools for improved business management.

BMS executive vice president Jeffrey Evans said: “We chose Cardknox as our payment services partner after thoughtfully considering many options, as it was clear that they could support our product innovations— which is essential as our business continues to expand.

“We look forward to seeing our clients have a greater peace of mind in knowing that they can rely on Cardknox’s secure processing with support for a variety of payment types.”

Partner Sales director Mark Paley said: “We are delighted to integrate with BMS Technologies and help their clients manage consumer payments.

“Our partnership with BMS Technologies adds another level of customer convenience through its flexible support for many payments— no matter the channel, medium, or platform.”

Source: Company Press Release