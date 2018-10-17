The Mexican Stock Exchange, part of financial services firm BMV Group, has signed a new contract with British Telecommunications (BT) to strengthen its strategy of expanding global coverage.

BT said the contract will make it easier for global investors, market data vendors and service providers to access Mexico’s financial markets.

The telecom firm will distribute the latest BMV multicast feeds over the BT Radianz Cloud.

The contract with BT will help the Mexican Stock Exchange to expand its global coverage by offering access to the Radianz Cloud community, enabling to accelerate its international growth.

Radianz Cloud community includes multiple brokers, institutions, exchanges and clearing and settlement houses.

The platform enables members to access multiple applications and services from more than 400 providers, enabling to better serve the global financial sector.

BMV Group issuers and information senior vice president José Manuel Allende said: “Mexico is a growing market and one that international investors are increasingly seeking to access. We’ve made it easier for them to reach us by joining the Radianz Cloud.

“This gives us a new secure and reliable distribution channel to deliver our broad set of equities and derivatives market data feeds to institutions globally.”

Radianz services enable members to carry out their business in the capital markets. It is a secure networked financial community that connects customers in more than 50 countries, as well as over 40 of the most important data centers.

The platform enables to deliver or consume applications to clients and counter-parties across all asset classes and will address the customer’s regulatory and security requirements with a trusted partner.

BT Radianz managing director Michael Woodman said: “Today’s agreement is a great example of how BT continues to invest in the Radianz Cloud to expand its reach and the scope of services available to its community members.

“Furthermore, it will help grow trading activity and investment into and out of Mexico in a way that can lead to a more vibrant market, promoting the country as a global financial hub.”

BT offers security, cloud and networking services to multinational organizations across the globe.