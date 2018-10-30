Bogota Savings Bank, a $650m New Jersey-based bank, will move to Fiserv to streamline operations and deliver intelligent customer experiences.

In reaching its decision, Bogota Savings was especially drawn to the integration between Fiserv core account processing technology and key capabilities such as digital banking and payments, which will facilitate a streamlined user experience for both customers and employees.

Bogota Savings Bank executive vice president Kevin Pace said: “By integrating online banking, online account opening and other solutions with the core platform, Fiserv enables us to gain faster and better access to the information we need to deliver a superior customer experience and eliminate two-thirds of our existing third-party services.

“Having information available in one place and updated in real time helps our back office, marketing and frontline staff be more efficient as well.”

Bogota Savings Bank is looking forward to replacing inefficient manual processes and time-consuming batch operations with the customizable, real-time processing available in the DNA account processing platform from Fiserv. These new capabilities will enable the bank to stay in step with consumers who are looking to manage their finances as quickly and easily as possible.

Pace added: “DNA offers a tremendous amount of flexibility and control over how we want to operate by providing access to all of its data fields.

“No matter what we need to do, it seems there’s a way to do it – usually in minutes or hours rather than days or weeks.”

In addition to core account processing, Bogota Savings Bank will leverage a range of solutions from Fiserv for digital banking, debit processing, payments, source capture, item processing, online account opening, and more.

Recognized by industry-leading analysts for its technology, user experience and breadth of functionality, DNA is the first open, real-time account processing platform built for collaboration. A modern platform developed using contemporary, standards-based components, DNA provides a 360-degree view of customer relationships and facilitates streamlined processes within the financial institution.

Fiserv bank solutions president Todd Horvath said: “Understanding where technology and consumer expectations intersect is essential to delivering innovative, intelligent capabilities that meet real needs.

“By upgrading to contemporary technology Bogota Savings Bank is positioning themselves to deliver on their customers’ high expectations.”

Source: Company Press Release.