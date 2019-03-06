BNP Paribas has launched an investible index that tracks the performance of Millennium Global’s Systematic Currency Alpha Strategy.

Millennium Global provides systematic FX Signals to BNP Paribas, determining the long or short exposure to four liquid currency pairs selected to represent the global FX market (USDGBP, USDEUR, USDAUD and USDJPY).

Francois Oustry, Head of Quantitative Investment Management and Innovation said:

“Millennium Global’s foreign exchange systematic strategy was designed to provide an uncorrelated, diversifying stream of returns, and we look forward to collaborating with BNP Paribas to ensure that together we deliver a useful and effective solution for investors.”

Mark Astley, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are very pleased that BNP Paribas has selected Millennium Global as a product partner. We believe that by offering our innovative strategy through their platform, BNP Paribas will enable a wide range of users to gain access to a solution that is normally only available to large institutional investors.”

Matthew Yandle, Global Head of Structuring at BNP Paribas said:

“The collaboration with MGI allows investors to access a new class of quantitative signals in the FX markets with the aim to provide further diversification across risk factors. This new index broadens our range of systematic FX risk premia strategies for clients by combining BNP Paribas FX cost-efficient indices with MGI’s proprietary signals and risk management modules.”

Source: Company Press Release