BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, announced its new Integrated Payments for Platforms product, which provides embedded payments for independent software vendors (ISVs), ahead of ETA Transact, a conference focusing on the business of payments technology.

The product gives ISVs the ability to scale and monetize their business with a single payments provider and offers the tools to manage their entire program end-to-end.

Through the new product, ISVs can embed payments into their software across all channels, all around the world, with a single integration to BlueSnap’s 30 global banking partners thereby reducing the number of payment solutions they maintain. The product also enables streamlined global onboarding of the ISVs’ customers via a REST-based, easy-to-integrate onboarding API.

Compliance with evolving global regulations is a major challenge for ISVs so BlueSnap manages the underwriting and compliance processes while absorbing the payment risks so ISVs can focus on their core business. As an added benefit, BlueSnap’s ISV partners can automatically split payments and determine revenue share of each transaction processed by their customers, and this entire process is managed with 100% visibility using the BlueSnap Partner Portal.

“We understand the importance for ISVs to build a product that scales with growth and global expansion,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “Enhancing the overall user experience of their software through an easy-to-use payment integration is a huge piece of that puzzle. Providing a versatile, end-to-end solution that not only simplifies the payment experience for the end-user but also drives revenue for both the ISV and their customers is a top priority for us, which is why we are so excited about this new Integrated Payments for Platforms offering.”

BlueSnap already supports ISVs around the world, and this new product will allow them, as well as new ISV customers, to circumvent the typical difficulties associated with scaling globally. This is because a single connection to BlueSnap also provides ISVs and their customers with all the powerful benefits of the BlueSnap All-in-One Payment Platform, including:

The ability to offer more than 100 local payment methods and currencies used in every part of the world

Onboarding API so ISVs can automatically sign up customers with ease

Split payment functionality to collect a percentage of every transaction

An extensive network of global banks and BlueSnap’s intelligent payment routing system, both of which help reduce declined transactions

Built-in, sophisticated fraud-fighting technology provided by industry leader Kount

Greater visibility into customer and transaction data through enhanced analytics and extensive reporting tools

