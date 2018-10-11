Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, announced that fixed income asset management firm BlueBay Asset Management is leveraging Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK to deliver accurate and analytics-friendly data for its financial institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Based in the UK and with offices across the globe, BlueBay provides asset management services to institutional clients, including pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions and more.

With an increasing demand for data and analytics from investors and regulators, BlueBay needed to provide access to their huge volumes of data in a graphical and interactive way that would enable insights and intelligent decision-making.

While Tableau met the reporting needs of the business users, its packaged connectors couldn’t support the customizations and governance rules that BlueBay built on top of their database over the years.

BlueBay chose to work with the Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK to build a custom ODBC driver that enabled seamless integration with Tableau, while still leveraging the database customizations important to their business.

BlueBay Asset Management CTO Andy Archer said: “Data is at the heart of every business. To meet investor and regulatory requirements, as well as our internal reporting needs, our data must be easy to manage, re-use and scale. We wouldn’t have been able to achieve that without Progress.

“With Progress we did something we couldn’t do with many other vendors–we jumped very quickly from testing to a production environment, significantly boosting our developer team’s productivity and delivering a very quick return on investment.”

Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK enabled the BlueBay’s developer team to rapidly develop Tableau connectors from their existing APIs. Through the extensive .NET capabilities of Progress DataDirect OpenAccess SDK, the team was able to easily integrate the solution with its existing .NET systems without any additional training or resources.

With the timely customer support from Progress and the available product documentation including examples and detailed instructions, BlueBay managed to move from testing to production in just a few months.

Business users can now seamlessly access BlueBay’s data and quickly deliver it in their favorite dashboard to all stakeholders.

The ability to fully leverage Tableau Business Intelligence functionality and the availability of accurate and sustainable data at any given moment empowers BlueBay’s investors to be more effective at portfolio management and reduce operational risk.

Progress core products SVP John Ainsworth said: “More than 10,000 organizations worldwide leverage Progress DataDirect to achieve high-performing, reliable and secure data connectivity for better data gathering and analysis.

“Companies with complex data formats and requirements like BlueBay find that the Progress solution gives them a strong advantage helping them to leverage their data to drive positive business results.”

Source: Company Press Release