BitGo, the market leader in institutional cryptocurrency financial services, announced that it has partnered with Genesis Global Trading, an industry pioneer and leader in over-the-counter digital currency trading, to provide clients with the ability to trade digital assets directly from BitGo custody.

Through a seamless integration, BitGo Trust clients can easily execute buy and sell orders without having to manage keys or move their assets from the industry’s most secure cold storage. There are no additional fees for this service.

“Some custodians are choosing to sacrifice security and safety by enabling fast withdrawals from cold-storage which makes their clients more susceptible to hacking, false instructions, and theft,” said Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo. “Our partnership with Genesis, a FINRA and SEC regulated company, gives our clients access to liquidity through Genesis’ robust network of trading partners. And that solves the real problem which is the need to access liquidity – not the need to speed up withdrawals.”

“BitGo has been a terrific, long-term partner to Genesis and we have a lot of confidence in their institutional offerings,” said Michael Moro, CEO, Genesis. “We are an industry leader in digital currency trading and lending, and providing liquidity for companies like BitGo is an important part of our value proposition.”

Through BitGo’s partnership with Genesis, clients can:

Maintain assets in custody with BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for digital assets

Get online, real-time pricing for buy and sell orders

Easily execute transactions from cold storage without having to manage keys

Access Genesis’ deep liquidity through a robust network of trading partners with same day settlement directly through a BitGo Trust account

Trade a variety of currencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Zcash (ZEC).

