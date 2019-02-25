SmartMetric, the maker of miniature electronic fingerprint scanners that fit inside credit cards, ID cards and portable health records cards, says that fingerprint biometrics is the only biometric technology that is able to functionally work as a self-contained biometric solution for credit cards.

Other forms of biometric security such as Voice, Face and Behavioral based biometrics are not suited for a solution that provides biometric security in a card format. The only way you can use other biometric security options is to have the biometric scanning technology on a separate device to the card. This is turn raises serious security risks for a person’s biometrics as this would entail having a central database in the cloud of the user’s biometrics.

Cloud biometric storage for banking or identity access solutions is the worst possible way of implementing biometric security solutions. As has been learned with online storage of other identifying information once the database has been breached the ability to trust the cloud stored data for future identity validation drops to virtually zero.

SmartMetric has spent well over a decade in miniaturizing electronics so that they fit on a super slim electronic circuit board that is approximately one quarter the thickness of a credit card. The SmartMetric advanced biometric fingerprint scanner that sits inside the credit card uses a powerful Cortex processor, internal Nano Power Management System that allows the cards internal battery to be recharged each and every time the card is used along with 200 active and passive components that fit on a two layer paper thin circuit board.

The company has had to overcome many component size issues while also pushing the envelope and adopting new electronic assembly and card lamination processes.

SmartMetric has recently signed an agreement with a major credit card chip and EMV chip card supplier to credit card issuing banks throughout the world. The Advantis EMV Credit Card Chip is now in use by major card issuing Banks in Europe, South America and North America.

The SmartMetric association with Advantis and their credit card chip on the SmartMetric biometric card now allows for a Biometric Card solution for the 100 Banks that now use the Advantis Chip and Credit Card operating system globally.

Source: Company Press Release