BCS Americas (BCSA) a division of BCS Global Markets (BCS GM) has announced the launch of a new trading platform that will provide global equity execution and settlement capabilities to institutional investors with access to a suite of algorithmic trading tools accessible 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.

BCS GM first unlocked Russian markets for US investors with the launch of BCS Americas in 2016. BCS Americas trading desk is run by experienced traders with expertise in algorithmic trading and aggregating liquidity across multiple execution venues.

The Algo Suite includes a robust pairs trading offering and BCS America’s SOR capabilities for the US cover the 13 lit and all 44 dark markets. The US SOR can be implemented in consultation with an client’s desk to focus on factors such as liquidity, 3rd party costs and the market impact of an order utilizing Pre and Post Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA).

The new platform combines BCS’ advanced trading capabilities with a global market reach covering everywhere from the UK, Canada, US, Germany and Ireland to Bangladesh, China, Japan, India and Egypt. It is a high-quality trading option for institutions looking to access markets globally with unique benefits on both the buy and sell side.

BCS Americas became a registered member firm of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as a trading floor broker in 2018. It is a core component in BCS Global Markets’ business strategy to expand and develop an international trading presence of which the new equity trading platform is the first in a range of plans for 2019.

As a division of the largest trader of equities and derivatives on the Moscow Exchange and a leading force in Russia’s capital markets, BCS Americas quickly gathered a client base of investors and broker-dealers who were looking to access the Russian securities and capital markets. Part of the bigger vision for the company has been to establish non-Russian focused relationships with major international clients. The new equities trading platform will enable this.

Gary Esayian, CEO of BCS Americas commented: US investors have and continue to invest in the Russian market and so we provide that access in a superior manner. Additionally, we offer access to the US market for equity investors located in Russia and elsewhere in the most sophisticated manner. This is in large part what is driving our growth and is a fundamental aspect of the BCS Americas strategy since our 2016 launch. Michael DeNardo, Head of Trading, BCS Americas commented: We have built up a reputation not just from our knowledge of the Russian markets but for our Emerging/and Developed markets trading capabilities. The new platform has leverages our experience in trading the global equities markets to create a one-stop trading destination for institutions of all sizes.

We have established a reputation, not just as US or Russian equities and ADR specialists, but as expert traders in Developed and Emerging market equities, ETFs and derivatives, as well. The BCSA trading platform leverages our expertise in global markets with various execution strategies to create a one-stop destination for all types of institutions and fund managers.

Bradley Duke, Head of Markets at BCS GM commented: Being able to offer global execution to our institutional clients along with the value-added of an experienced and technical trading desk is an important step for BCS in fulfilling our strategic vision of serving our clients’ needs across international markets. We are proud of what BCS Americas has already achieved in such a short period of time.

Source: Company Press Release