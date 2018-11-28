Novantas, a provider of analytic advisory services and technology solutions, announced that Bank of the West has renewed the company’s PriceTek Deposits platform, extending the multi-year relationship with the San Francisco-based bank.

Bank of the West retail banking head Ryan Bailey said: “Our bank is focused every day on making a positive impact for our customers and in the communities where we live and work.

“Solutions like PriceTek ensure we can remain focused on how we best meet those customer needs.”

Bank of the West is committed to making a positive impact, along with making technology investments that help enhance the experience for customers.

For the last four years, PriceTek and Novantas have played a key partnership role with the bank. Novantas continues to improve the tool, looking to further support Bank of the West’s growth goals.

Novantas PriceTek Client Services head and managing director Lisa Brown said: “With the Next Generation Forecasting feature, we’ve added the ability to directly embed expert judgment into forecasting results, making it a seamless part of the workflow.

“By listening to our clients and continually refining and enhancing the product, PriceTek has become the preeminent solution for deposit management – assisting banks manage over $3.2 trillion in deposits for over 100 million customers.”

Novantas is the leader in customer science and revenue management programs for the financial industries.

A FinTech 100 Company, the firm’s advisory and solution services specialize in investigating and interpreting customer needs, attitudes, and behaviors, to help financial institutions refine pricing, distribution, marketing, customer strategies, and sales and service activities.

