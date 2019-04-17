Bank of America has reported a net income of $7.3bn, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended 31 March 2019, a 6% increase compared to $6.9bn, or $.062 per diluted share, for the same quarter previous year.

For the first quarter, the revenue, net of interest expense of Bank of America remained relatively stable at $23bn. Furthermore, the American bank stated that non-interest expense decreased by $618m, or 4%, to $13.2bn and improved efficiency ratio to 57%.

The average loan and lease balances in business segments increased to $33bn, or 4%, to $897bn. Consumer loans increased by 3% and commercial loans increased by 4%. Average deposit balances also increased by $63bn, or 5%, to $1.4 trillion.

The Consumer Banking segment of the bank reported a net income of $3.2bn, a 25%, increase compared to the previous year. Loans increased by 5% to $292bn. Deposits increased by 3% to $697bn. Consumer investment assets increased by 16% to $211bn. The US bank said that the segment’s efficiency ratio improved by 45%.

Global Wealth & Investment Management segment’s net income stood at $1bn, a 14% increase compared to the same period last year. Total client balances stood at $2.8 trillion. Loans were up by 3% and deposits were up by 8%.

Net income of Global Banking segment was increased by 2% to $2.02bn for the first quarter. Loans increased by 5% to $370bn. Deposits increased by 8%, standing at $349bn. Efficiency ratio is claimed to have improved by 44%.

The bank’s Global Markets unit reported a net income of $1bn for the first quarter, a 26% decrease compared to $1.4bn for the same period last year. Revenue was $4.2bn, down $631m or 13%; excluding net DVA, revenue decreased 10%. Noninterest expense was decreased $168m, or 6%, to $2.8bn driven by lower revenue-related expenses.

Bank of America chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said: “Our diverse business mix and commitment to responsible growth drove record quarterly earnings.

“Economic growth and consumer activity in the U.S. continue to be solid, businesses of every size are borrowing and driving the economy, and asset quality is strong.

“We reduced expenses by four percent from the first quarter of 2018, contributing to the seventeenth consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage.

“We are well positioned for continued solid results the right way. And we are building on that. We’ll add 350 financial centers in new and existing markets by 2021.”