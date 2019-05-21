Bank of America Merchant Services, a leader in payments, eCommerce and security solutions, announces that it has been chosen by Sezzle to be their digital card processor for the rapidly growing fintech company and its clients.

Sezzle will use Bank of America Merchant Services’ global payment platform powered by Visa’s CyberSource.

“We’re thrilled to provide our payment solutions to this exciting business,” said David Ades, EVP, General Manager and Head of Sales North America at Bank America Merchant Services. “Sezzle has a deep understanding of consumer shopping behaviors and financial needs – and their offering really hits home with millennials.”

Sezzle’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” solution is an innovative technology that enables shoppers to split eCommerce purchases into four interest-free installments. Through Sezzle’s platform, shoppers are able to spread payments out over six weeks, at no additional cost. Sezzle pays its merchant client in full, upfront, and assumes all repayment risk.

“We are looking forward to working with Bank of America Merchant Services. They are a leading innovator in the digital ecommerce space which makes them an ideal provider for Sezzle as we rapidly scale in the North American market,” said Charlie Youakim, Founder and CEO of Sezzle. “We look forward to working with them to help our merchants increase sales and customer loyalty.”

Sezzle is the highest consumer rated “buy now, pay later” solution on the market, with a net promoter score over 90.

