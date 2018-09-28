Brazilian digital bank Banco Inter has collaborated with IBM Services to migrate its workplace platform to Apple MacOS to provide best-in-class client experience.

Banco Inter, which acquired 1,000 Macs, has collaborated with IBM Services to securely upgrade software, manage multiple devices and incorporate the current business applications into the Apple environment without any business disruption.

The solution has been designed to enhance productivity and improve employee experience, enabling to provide better services for the customers.

In 2018, Banco Inter has conducted IPO and handled R$721m (179m) in a primary offer of R$541m ($129m).

Banco Inter is claimed to be the first fully digital bank to provide free checking account in the country.

Its clients reached one million this month, which is an evidence of the region’s shift from traditional institutional methods to digital solutions.

Banco Inter president João Vitor Menin said: “We will use part of this resource to invest in technology and we see IBM as an essential partner to advance in our strategy of providing the best digital experience to our client.

“Due to their partnership with Apple and great expertise, IBM is the only provider in Brazil that is able to implement and manage Apple MacOS devices in the corporate environment.”

IBM is a global partner to Apple for the enterprise market, and is expertise in the distribution and management of Mac equipment internally.

For its customers, the firm combines managed and financial services as part of the project.

Since 2014, Apple and IBM are involved in the development of mobility solutions by using IBM experience in the enterprise market and Apple’s expertise in Design and User Experience.

IBM Digital Workplace Services executive Eduardo Marcinari said: “In the process of digital transformation, the work environment, like all other areas, is undergoing a profound shift. More collaborative tools with superior design and usability will be an immense competitive edge for corporations.

“With this project, we can help Banco Inter build and run a workplace platform that is secure, easier to implement and has a lower cost in technical support.”