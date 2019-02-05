Banco Columbia, with 59 branches across Argentina, has partnered with the fintech and insurtech company novae to support its digital transformation.

As a first step in the process, Banco Columbia is one of the first banks in Argentina to adopt Visa Loyalty Solutions (VLS), which novae and the leading digital payment company Visa co-created in July.

VLS is a user-centric, universal, cross-border, all-digital, mobile-first, white-label loyalty platform for banks that enables consumers and merchants to redeem points anytime, anywhere, from any device (mobile, desktop or wearable) and using multiple payment methods (credit, debit, points or split payment).

VLS provides Banco Columbia with a top-of-the-line rewards and customer care program adapted to its loyalty strategies and branded as its own. Thanks to a single, smart payment solution on an invisible and securely encrypted payment platform, rewards are registered as digital currency that can be used alone or split with other payment methods, such as credit or debit cards registered on the platform, to make payments online and contactless in-store around the world.

While most loyalty platforms require cardholders to call contact centers to redeem their points, Banco Columbia customers will now have multiple interactive customer support channels to choose from, such as voice, chatbot, video chat and communications leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

novae not only created the technology behind the digital platform, but also the program’s impressive network of international travel rewards offerings, to which Banco Columbia’s customers will now have access.

A powerful metasearch engine and partnerships with major worldwide travel aggregators enable users to get preferential pricing and exclusive deals at more than 400,000 hotels in 25,000 cities; 70,000 flights to 1,700 destinations on 130 airlines; 500 car rental companies at 30,000 locations in 170 countries; 2 million vacation rental properties in 190 countries; and 10,000 tours and other entertainment options in 90 countries.

“Visa Loyalty Solutions offers Banco Columbia a transparent and flexible digital experience that adds value and provides an unmatched customer experience,” said Ricardo Tafur, Vice President of Consumer Products for Visa in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“Offering VLS, which we’ll brand as My Rewards, as our loyalty solution is one of the steps we’re taking to elevate customer benefits and the customer experience to the next level,” said Matias Barata, CMO of Banco Columbia.

“With Visa Loyalty Solutions, Banco Columbia has taken an important step toward its digital transformation by incorporating a powerful online and mobile tool to increase customer loyalty,” said Facundo Mendez, Head of Business Development for novae.

With 59 branches, more than 500,000 clients and nearly 1000 employees, Banco Columbia provides tranquility and simplicity in the management of our clients’ finances.

We offer a wide variety of financial services such as fixed-term investments, negotiation of public and private securities, savings and checking accounts, safe deposit boxes, foreign exchange transactions, transfers to and from abroad and insurance. We also provide loans and credit cards.

Source: Company Press Release