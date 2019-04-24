US technology company Avaya has entered into a partnership with British banking giant Standard Chartered on a multi-year client experience (CX) transformation project.

The Avaya OneCloud Private solution to be deployed by the US firm as part of the partnership is expected to help Standard Chartered to further align its services with the fast-paced, digitally connected lives of its clients.

The cloud solution is claimed to provide seamless, exceptional communications experiences for the clients across various customer touch points with the bank’s unified communications and contact center solutions delivered on its own private cloud.

Furthermore, the cloud solution is expected to enable the bank to serve its increasing number of digital banking customers effectively. At the same time, it will help in building a foundation that expects contact center channels that are yet to emerge.

Standard Chartered Voice & Virtual global head Stuart Beaumont said: “Our partnership with Avaya will enable us to offer a truly seamless experience for our clients by consolidating all our interactions with them in one place.

“This creates greater efficiencies in our structure, with agents being able to transition between all channels, benefiting from the context of previous conversations. Avaya’s platform also offers us the flexibility of engaging third party organizations so that we can continue to evolve and offer best in class channels and a great experience for our clients.”

According to Avaya, the global banking group, through its continued investment in digital capabilities, has seen a surge in digital adoption. Currently, 49% of its clients are actively using online or mobile banking, in comparison to 45% in 2017.

Avaya International president Nidal Abou-Ltaif said: “Standard Chartered is creating more convenient ways of banking for its clients, ensuring security, privacy and full-service across any channel.

“Avaya is proud to be supporting this venerable financial institution as it continues to evolve and transform to meet the needs of its clients. This partnership is a ringing endorsement of the next-generation possibilities afforded by Avaya’s cloud offerings.”

Last year, Standard Chartered created a new business unit, called SC Ventures, to lead digital innovation across the banking group. SC Ventures is engaged in investing in fintechs and other start-ups, promote rapid testing and implementation of new business models.