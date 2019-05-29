Major banking institutions have signed up to a voluntary code of practice designed to safeguard consumers against authorised push payment fraud

Consumers targeted by authorised push payment (APP) fraud in the UK are to be better protected following the launch of a voluntary code of practice, to which most major banks have signed up.

The Big Four – Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group – have all joined the scheme, which is designed to improve protections for customers against APP scams and guarantee full reimbursements to eligible victims.

Such scams involve customers being “tricked” into authorising payments to an account they believe belongs to a legitimate payee, but is instead controlled by a fraudster – a deceit which cost UK consumers £228.4m in 2018, according to figures from trade association UK Finance.

Ruth Evans, chairwoman of the APP Scams Steering Group, which developed the code, said: “For the first time, any victim who is a customer of a signatory firm will be fully refunded, as long as they meet the standards expected of them.

“For far too long, these scams have caused havoc to consumers’ lives.

“They can have a devastating impact, causing hardship and distress to victims that can lose anything from a few pounds, to the whole of their life’s savings.

“The majority of consumers will be covered by the code and it is great to see that many more banks and payment service providers are working towards joining the scheme.

“It remains vital that every sector – banks, consumer groups, technology and telecoms firms, regulators and government – does all it can to tackle this devastating crime and prevent money getting into the hands of criminals.”

Authorised push payment code will introduce ‘new standards of consumer protection’ against fraud

Signatories to the scheme, which include Metro Bank, Nationwide, Santander and Starling Bank in addition to the Big Four, have agreed to meet new consumer protection standards to better “detect, prevent and respond” to fraudulent activity.

They will also take steps to prevent accounts being used to launder the proceeds of APP scams.

It means that victims will now be more likely to be reimbursed by their bank in cases where they have been defrauded by APP scams.

Stephen Jones, CEO of UK Finance, said: “Defending customers from fraud and preventing stolen money from going to criminals is a core priority for the finance industry.

“The launch of this voluntary code is a significant moment, bringing a new level of protection from APP scams.

“Firms that have signed up to the code have committed to new standards of consumer protection and to reimbursing the victims of these scams, provided the customer has met the standards expected of them.

“The industry continues to invest billions in tackling economic crime and protecting customers – developing sophisticated security technologies, helping law enforcement apprehend the criminals responsible and assisting the government in improving fraud intelligence sharing.”

Fraud victims will have a better chance of receiving compensation

To finance this compensation, banks launching the code have established a joint fund that will be used to pay out to people who fall foul of scam artists in “no blame” scenarios where both parties have fulfilled their obligations.

This is an interim arrangement to be used until a longer-term compensation scheme is agreed – with January 2020 targeted for a new framework.

Customers who have fallen victim to an APP scam are advised to directly contact their bank, which then has 15 working days to make a decision about compensation – disputed claims will be handled by the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Moving forward, the voluntary code of practice will be overseen by the Lending Standards Board from 1 June.

Chris Hemsley, co-managing director of the Payment Systems Regulator that initiated the push for the code, added: “APP scams can have a devastating impact on the people who fall victim to them.

“The code is a major step-up in protections and it reflects our strong belief that, if somebody has done everything they can reasonably do to protect themselves, they should be reimbursed.

“I welcome the commitment that these banks have made to their customers.

“There has been a significant amount of work by consumer groups and the industry to develop and deliver this code, and we are really pleased that these new protections are now available.”

Last month, TSB announced its own compensation scheme for customers who have been affected by third-party transactional fraud.