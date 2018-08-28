Athena Blockchain, a US-based investment advisory firm, has signed an agreement with 303 Alternatives, a FINRA regulated broker dealer, to form a joint venture (JV) to provide compliant investment banking services to the crypto sector.

Athena Blockchain, which has offices in Chicago, Miami, and Santa Monica, offers investment banking, structuring, and advisory services.

It utilizes its legal, compliance, technical, and financial experience to structure offerings and provide access to capital markets to its clients such as issuers, sponsors, and promoters of securities.

Athena Blockchain claims to bring across a combination of crypto expertise and capital markets experience, enabling issuers of tokenized securities and conventional investment products compliant access to capital.

With the joint venture with 303 Alternatives, Athena Blockchain is expected to grow its capabilities and offer compliant investment banking and structuring to the marketing and placement of tokenized investment products by operating under the supervision of the SEC and FINRA.

303 Alternatives managing principal and president Michael Savini said: “Joining forces with Athena is exciting for us and our clients. Our existing clients will now have unparalleled access to the cryptocurrency and digital assets markets.

“We are excited about the future and the additional services we can now provide.”

Athena Blockchain said that the agreement with 303 Alternatives adds investment bankers and advisors coming from well-known investment banks and capital market firms.

Athena Blockchain founder & CEO Eric Gravengaard said: “With the addition of 303, Athena can help clients achieve their financial goals by issuing private and public securities in both tokenized and traditional formats.

“Coupling 303 Alternatives’ investment banking experience with Athena’s considerable advisory and marketing capabilities, enables us to provide an unbeatable combination of experience, knowledge, and access to capital markets for securities issuers.”

Athena Blockchain is a newly formed company of Athena Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency company that operates bitcoin ATMs. The investment advisory firm’s founding partners are said to have vast experience in cryptocurrency, investment, and trading, with a focus on customized investment options across digital asset classes.