Belgium-based bank Argenta has launched a mobile banking app, which is supported by messaging customer service platform Sparkcentral and omnichannel messaging platform Smooch.

The new mobile banking app will enable customers of Argenta to have a continuous conversation thread similar to WhatsApp, allowing customers to chat with trained bank and insurance staff from Argenta.

Argenta’s new app allows customers to make payments or charges, receive advice on savings or investments, in addition to providing information regarding latest products.

The consumer app has flexibility to retain previous customer chat and conversation will never get abandoned.

Argenta’s app can handle customer transactions through branches and online with a clear mobile first and now messaging first focus.

The app has been designed to securely facilitate real-time and in-app conversations, which include sensitive financial data.

Smooch’s platform enables Argenta to insert a secure and modern conversation widget into its banking app and transmit conversational data in real-time.

Sparkcentral technology facilitates its agents to engage with customers at scale using their agent desktop and automated messaging distribution platform (AMD) for continuous and single thread messaging.

Argenta CIDO Geert Van Hove said: “Personal, continuous, messaging is how a significant number of people communicate with friends and family – yet not currently with businesses, which we aim to change and spearhead for our industry. It’s a simple and intuitive way to connect.

“Argenta’s core values when it comes to our customers are focused very clearly on providing simplicity and accessibility. Giving our customers the ability to engage with real people, the highly trained members of our team support those values completely.”

Argenta has around 1.65 million customers in Belgium and the Netherlands. Argenta Spaarbank carries out banking activities, while Argenta Assuranties manages insurance operations.

Smooch is an omnichannel conversation platform, which links any business software to all the world’s messaging channels.

Sparkcentral is a messaging customer service platform that connects businesses with customers through messaging. It serves major brands such as Netflix, Slack, citizenM, Goodbaby and KBC Bank.