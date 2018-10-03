Swiss banking major Credit Suisse is providing private banking clients in Singapore and Hong Kong with Apple Business Chat option to communicate directly with the bank.

The private banking clients with accounts in Singapore and Hong Kong can use Apple Business Chat to communicate directly with the bank with the support of Messages app on iPhone and iPad.

Credit Suisse North Asia private banking head Francois Monnet said: “We are excited to engage with our clients through Apple Business Chat. Approximately 95% of our clients booked in Asia who access our mobile digital private banking platform are users of iPhones or iPads, so they can now communicate with us anytime anywhere through their preferred chat channel.”

The private banking clients of Credit Suisse can access Apple Business Chat to communicate with their Credit Suisse team to secure information on their account balances and portfolio or the status of their transactions in the first phase.

Credit Suisse will add more geographical booking centers and functionalities in the next phase, including allowing clients to carry out self-servicing functions such as placing trade orders and completing tasks related to their account such as submitting forms and update their personal details through relationship managers.

The clients have to authenticate themselves through Credit Suisse digital private banking app to start an Apple Business Chat.

Once the process completes, the clients will automatically connected to their Credit Suisse team to start conversations.

Credit Suisse South Asia private banking head Benjamin Cavalli said: “Using messaging to communicate is a core part of our clients’ everyday life and fast becoming the next transformational shift all over the world.

“Credit Suisse continues to be at the forefront of digital innovation in wealth management, bringing to our clients the best of digital technology to ensure they continue to have a seamless and pleasurable banking experience with us.”

Credit Suisse Group is a multinational investment bank and financial services firm, which serves clients through three regionally focused divisions, including Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management and Asia Pacific.