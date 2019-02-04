European asset manager Amundi has acquired Mirae Asset Global Investments (Taiwan) for an undisclosed sum.

Amundi, has changed the name of acquired business to Amundi Taiwan Limited, which facilitates European asset manager to provide onshore funds in Taiwan.

The acquisition also allows Amundi to secure the status of a securities investment trust enterprise (Amundi SITE).

Amundi deputy chief investment officer and Asia ex-Japan supervisor Vincent Mortier said: “Amundi SICE has achieved an AUM of over USD 5bn as of end 2018. The acquisition further demonstrated the significance of Taiwan in Amundi’s roadmap in Asia. We are confident that the new setup will further enable us to provide the best products and services to Taiwan investors.”

The acquired business enables Amundi to expand its presence in the Taiwan fund management industry.

With the support of Taiwan’s acquired business, Amundi intends to optimize its onshore investment management platform, as well as onshore product development capabilities.

In Taiwan, Amundi currently offers 27 offshore funds and 3 onshore funds to its customers.

The existing Amundi Taiwan Limited, Amundi Securities Consulting Enterprise will be incorporated with Amundi SITE in the first half of this year, and is subject to the approval by the Taiwan regulator.

The integrated company will conduct both onshore fund (Amundi SITE) and offshore fund (Amundi SICE) business in Taiwan.

Amundi SICE and SITE chairman Xiaofeng Zhong said: “Amundi SITE is the first SITE in Taiwan run by a global manager with a origin from France. It shows our commitment to the Taiwan market and it will leverage on our Amundi’s global expertise to offer best-in-class investment solutions to our investors in Taiwan.”

Based in Paris, Amundi manages over €1.475 trillion assets across six main investment hubs.

Amundi offers its retail, institutional and corporate clients with advanced investment strategies and solutions to meet their requirements.

The company provides active, passive and real assets investment services to its clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas.