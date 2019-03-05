Amicis Solutions, the go-to provider of services and support for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and its own best-in-class proprietary solutions designed to help businesses meet and exceed customer expectations, announced that its Amicis Payments solution is now available in the Microsoft AppSource.

Amicis Payments provides a simple and secure way for businesses to process payments within the Microsoft Dynamics 365 suite. It also manages transactions, as well as provides comprehensive, real-time reports for businesses of any size and across a variety of industries.

Amicis Payments works by extending the Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations enterprise resource planning solution with point-to-point encryption (P2PE), from the point of sale to CardConnect – a First Data company – for payment processing via the CardPointe gateway.

CardPointe is a comprehensive platform that includes a powerful reporting and transaction management portal, which extends to a native mobile app. Ultimately, Amicis Payments helps businesses protect sensitive payment data and reduce PCI-DSS scope with the most current and forward-thinking security standards.

“We are excited to offer Microsoft Dynamics 365 users an intuitive and robust tool that will ultimately improve the customer experience,” said Runar Sigurbjartarson, CEO and President, Amicis Solutions. “With Amicis Payments, companies have the ability to search, browse, look-up or scan products, add products to a cart, accept payment, and check out with ease and accuracy.”

As described on the Microsoft AppSource page, key features and functionality of the Amicis Payments with CardConnect solution include:

Accepts EMV chip-enabled payment cards and major domestic credit, debit and prepaid cards

Meets EMV card payment receipt requirements – print required tags on card payment receipts

PCI-compliant – sensitive payment data is protected with P2PE, tokenization and double-encryption of credentials. Data is not stored in the user’s system, reducing the company’s PCI-DSS scope.

Access the CardPointe portal 24/7 for reporting tools and payment data, and perform actions like voids and refunds in real time. CardConnect serves as a gateway to virtually all major processors.

CardConnect BOLT P2PE supports various devices including: Ingenico iSMP4, Ingenico iPP320/iPP350, Ingenico iSC Touch 250, Ingenico iCT220/250.

Source: Company Press Release