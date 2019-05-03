American Express (NYSE:AXP) is refreshing its popular Blue Cash Preferred Card with a suite of new valuable benefits to further reward Card Members for their everyday routines.

Beginning May 9, 2019, new and existing Blue Cash Preferred Card Members will receive 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and 3% cash back on transit purchases, in addition to the rich 6% Cash Back on U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in purchases) and 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations that currently come with the Card.

“We know our Blue Cash Preferred Card Members well – they are juggling busy schedules and want an easy and valuable way to earn Cash Back on their day-to-day spending,” said Kunal Madhok, Vice President, U.S. Consumer Lending and Acquisition, American Express. “Since we launched the Card in 2011, our Card Members’ buying habits have evolved, which is why we’re evolving the Card too. We’re adding the ability for Card Members to earn rewards in even more innovative ways, from streaming their favorite shows at home, to commuting to their office the next morning.”

Starting May 9, 2019, The American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card will offer:

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 in purchases then 1%)

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions [NEW]

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations

3% Cash Back on transit, including parking, tolls, trains and rideshares [NEW]

1% Cash Back on other purchases (Cash Back is earned in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit)

New eligible Card Members who apply and are approved on or after May 9, 2019, will receive a welcome bonus of $250 back after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of Card Membership (received in the form of a statement credit)

The new enhancements will come without changes to the Card’s annual fee of $951. The two new categories will replace the current 3% Cash Back on purchases at select U.S. department stores, which will no longer be offered on the Blue Cash Preferred Card after July 31, 2019. Card Members who spend at select U.S. department stores will receive 1% Cash Back on purchases.

The new bonus categories were based on customer insights. According to a survey conducted by Wakefield Research and American Express, the places where older Millennials (ages 31-38) are spending the most day-to-day now, compared to five years ago, are groceries (67%), streaming (36%) and commuting (34%).

Along with refreshing the benefits on the Blue Cash Preferred Card, American Express is also introducing a new sleek Card design aesthetic, featuring the Centurion iconography. The Card will also have a contactless payment feature designed for speedy, on-the-go transactions at the point of sale, and it will continue to include Pay It Plan It, an innovative payment tool that gives Card Members control and flexibility over how they pay for the things they buy.

Source: Company Press Release