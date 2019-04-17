Actis portfolio company Pine Labs has agreed to acquire India-based gift card solutions provider, Qwikcilver, in a deal valued at around $110m.

Actis said that the transaction has been funded from the Pine Labs’ cash reserves and additional funding from existing investors.

Actis has also committed to provide an additional $30m to Pine Labs, increasing the total investment in the company to $90m.

Established in 2006, Qwikcilver is a full-stack gift card service provider, which is said to power nine out of every 10 gift cards in the country.

The company manages an annualized gross transaction value of $1.5bn across India, Middle East and South East Asia. Pine Labs, a major Indian merchant platform company, is said to process annualized payments of $20bn.

The deal will allow to combine the strengths of Pine Labs’ merchant-focused and Qwikcilver’s brand-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology platforms, helping to expand activities in the Indian and international market.

The combined gift solutions business is believed to become largest in India, with a customer base of more than 250 brands and retailers, as well as 1500 enterprise customers.

Actis South Asia head and partner Asanka Rodrigo said: “We see Qwikcilver as a natural, complimentary acquisition for Pine Labs, offering a further market leading product to merchants, integrated with their billing systems and Pine Labs’ payment network.

“Both are market leaders in their respective segments in India and have a similar expansion strategy outside India.”

Established in 1998, Pine Labs provides a full-stack merchant platform, which combines technology and financial solutions.

The company focuses on the development of product and services platform to improve access, accelerate commerce and automation for merchants in local markets.

Pine Labs conducts operations in around 3,700 cities and towns across India and Malaysia and other parts of Asia.

Actis is a global platform that offers multi-asset strategy through the asset classes of private equity, energy, infrastructure and real estate. The company mainly invests in growth markets across Africa, Asia and Latin America.