Best American Express Credit Cards of 2021– Top 10 Latest Offers

If you spend a lot and expect a lot, this premium card is the right one for you Earn 5X membership rewards points on flight purchases and hotel bookings

Earn 10X membership reward points at restaurants and participating Shop Small retailers

$179 CLEAR credit

$240 Annual Digital Entertainment credit ($20/month purchases made with participating partners)

$300 Annual Equinox credit ​​

$200 in annual statement credits when booking with participating hotels and resorts High annual fees

A subpar reward rates outside of travel for a premium card

American Express increased its annual fees on July 1, 2021, from $550 to $695, making it among the steepest in the industry. However, this fee comes with exclusive perks.

You earn 100,000 Membership Rewards Points after using your card for$6,000 in purchases in the first six months. p You also earn 10X points per dollar spent at participating Shop Small businesses and restaurants worldwide up to $25,000 in combined purchases in your first 6 months.

Other rewards offered by this card include:

5X points for every dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.

5 points per dollar on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel.

2 points per dollar on other eligible travel expenses booked with American Express Travel.

1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

If you are someone who enjoys travel, the Platinum Card’s high reward potential on flights and hotels booked through American Express Travel is worth their expensive annual fee.

American Express Gold Card

If you love food, this is the card for you. With high points available for dining and grocery purchases The Gold card offers great benefits for foodies and others. Reward points on dining and grocery shopping

The points are transferable to many partners

Lower annual fee than other American Express cards ($250), but other options have no annual fee

60,000 points bonus for the first $4,000 spent

Dining and hotel credits

3X points for flights

1X points for other eligible purchases

Card choice of gold or rose gold $250 Annual fee

Less overall travel benefits

For those who spend a lot of money on food, this card is a great option for you. It is a premium express card with a $250 annual fee, however, it comes with $340 in benefits that more than make up for the fee. Including $120 in Uber cash, a $120 dining credit, and a $100 hotel credit. This is what makes it more valuable than other dining cards that offer similarly rich ongoing rewards.

To break the benefits down, you get a $120 annual dining credit in a monthly allotment of $10 to your account. This can be applied towards purchases made with select partners: The Cheesecake Factory, Grubhub, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, among others.

You also get up to $120 in Uber cash when you add your card to your Uber account. It comes in a monthly allotment of $10 as well.

Other bonuses and rewards include:

60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases with your new card within the first 6 months.

4 points per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 in purchases a year.

4 points per dollar spent at restaurants

3 points per dollar spent on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel

1 point per dollar spent on other eligible purchases.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card

If you are looking for a card that delivers cashback for purchases, the Blue Cash Preferred is a great choice for you. Low introductory APR

Cash back rewards on multiple spending categories.

6% Cash back on grocery purchases.

$120 Equinox credit.

Pay It Plan It options for greater purchase flexibility.

Earn additional cash back from multiple authorized account users.

No annual fee for the first year (lower fee, $95 after) Annual fee after first year

2.7% foreign transaction fee

There’s a lot to mention about this credit card as far as rewards and bonuses are concerned. But the most important ones include potential earnings of up to $350 in statement credits and 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership.

Grocery purchases earn you 6% cashback up to $6,000 a year. After you hit the limit, supermarket spending earns 1%. For a family that loves streaming, you stand to gain 6% cashback on eligible streaming services such as Spotify, Hulu, Netflix, or Pandora. Unlike supermarket rewards, streaming rewards aren’t capped.

If you have a gas-guzzling vehicle, you don’t have anything to worry about as you also get 3% cashback as statement credits from purchases made at U.S. gas stations. The best part is, this incentive isn’t capped.

American Express Delta SkyMiles Gold Card

For loyal Delta fliers, the Delta Gold Card is a great option. In addition to several airline perks like priority boarding, you also earn Delta miles on select purchases. No foreign transaction charges

Earn Delta miles for restaurant and grocery store purchases

Free first checked bag and priority boarding on Delta flights

$100 Delta flight credit after $10,000 in purchases

Earn Delta miles on Delta purchases

First year enjoy no annual fee ($99 after introductory year) Annual fee

Stopovers not permitted on award flight

Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card delivers a lot of value for heavy travelers thanks to their numerous air benefits and low annual fee. Beginning with a healthy welcome bonus of 70,000 bonus miles after using your card for$2,000 in purchases in the first 3 months of opening the account. The offer expires on 11/10/2021, however, introductory offers like this aren’t uncommon, so there is a good chance a new one will replace it. Cardholders earn 2 miles per dollar on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide, and U.S. supermarkets. In addition, you holders earn 1 mile per dollar on other eligible purchases.

Another vital reward includes a $100 Delta Flight Credit towards future travel after you spend $10,000 during a calendar year.

The card also comes within-air benefits including a free checked bag and preferred boarding while keeping a low annual fee. For new cardholders, you will enjoy these perks for 1 year free, after that there is a $99 annual fee.

American Express Business Gold Card

The American Express Business Gold Card is feature-rich and designed for businesses. In addition to opportunities to earn points for expenses most common to business users, they offer tools to help manage expenses. A business with significant spending can justify the annual fee by earning massive rewards eligible purchases on this card. Offer multiple credit rewards including 4X points on two categories your company spends the most on

Get 25% of your points used for flights back when booking through American Express Travel

Multiple travel rewards including rental and lost baggage insurance, $100 hotel credit, and more

Flexible redemption and points transfer options

Pay over time option

Business tools for expense management (including the American Express app) High annual fee relative to benefits

4 points per dollar rate are limited to the first $150,000 in spending annually

The card automatically earns elevated rewards in the two categories where you spend the most each month. Meaning, there is no need to choose your categories from a list of six categories they offer.

The following categories qualify for this 4X points earning opportunity. This applies to the first $150,000 in combined spending per year. The two you spend the most on will earn the increased points:

The categories include:

U.S. purchases for advertising in select media (online, TV, radio).

U.S. purchases are made directly from select technology providers of computer hardware, software, and cloud solutions.

Airfare purchased directly from airlines.

United State purchases at gas stations.

U.S. purchases at restaurants.

U.S. purchases for shipping.

You also earn 70,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership.

There is an annual fee of $295.

American Express Blue Cash Everyday Card

For people who enjoy cashback versus membership reward points, the Blue Cash Everyday card is a great option. No annual fee

0% introductory APR offer on purchases

Cash back rewards on groceries, gas, and select department stores

Flexible payment options with Pay it Plan it Spending caps on bonus rewards

Redemptions begin at a minimum of $25

From flexible payment options to cash back on select purchases, the Blue Cash Everyday card is a great choice for most consumers. Cardholders are rewarded with cashback on everyday purchases. Additionally, there is no annual fee compared to the more premium cashback card Blue Cash Preferred.

Despite their zero annual fees, you can still earn up to $250 in statement credit as a welcome bonus. This includes $100 back after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of card membership.

In addition to welcome bonuses, it is packed with a variety r of elevated rewards. These include a hefty 6% cashback for simply grocery shopping. Purchase rewards from U.S. supermarkets are capped at $6,000 a year, then the cashback reward lowers to 1%. The cashback rewards aren’t limited to groceries, you also earn 3% cashback at U.S. gas stations and on transit. This card also offers 6% cashback on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and 1% cashback on all other purchases.

American Express Blue Business Plus Card from

This is a small business card ideal for small spenders looking for flexibility, high flat-rate rewards, introductory 0% APR and no annual fee. No annual fees

Membership Rewards points earned on most purchases

Expanding Buying Power allows you to spend past the approved limit

Travel and purchase protection services Spending caps on bonus rewards

2.7% foreign transaction fee

With no e annual fee and an awesome introductory bonus where you earn 15,000 reward points after you spend $3,000 on the card within the first three months of card ownership, this card offers flexibility perfect for small business owners.

A simple yet generous reward rate is the card’s biggest strength. You earn double Membership Reward points per dollar spent up to $50,000 each calendar year. Any expenditure thereafter will earn you 1 point back. The card will support your business’s evolving needs, allowing you to spend beyond your approved limit.

American Express Blue Business Cash Card

The Blue Business Cash card is a great option for small business owners who prefer cash back versus rewards programs. With no annual fee, this is an excellent choice. No annual fee

Cash back rewards program

It offers a lot of business-oriented benefits including employee cards and authorized management accounts

Offers introductory APR on purchases High foreign transaction fees

Highest-earning cash back reward capped at $50,000 in annual spending

The American Express Blue Business Cash card allows you to customize your bonus rewards and earn extra cashback in the categories you spend the most on.. Combine that flexibility with the card’s great 0% introductory APR period and an annual fee of $0, and you’ve got an outstanding option for small businesses.

After you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months you’ll earn a statement credit. This awesome introductory offer is followed by a generous reward of 2% cashback on all eligible purchases up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1% per dollar spent on every purchase.

America Express also understands businesses undergo constant changes, so they offer expanded buying power that allows you to spend beyond your limit.

American Express Hilton Honors Aspire Card

If you travel often, and stay at Hilton properties, this card is right for you. The best rewards are through Hilton purchases, however the card offers a well-rounded program that extends beyond Hilton rewards. Offer automatic Hilton Diamond

Healthy reward point earnings, especially on Hilton purchases (14X)

One free weekend night at a stay in a Hilton property per year

$250 annual Hilton Resort credit

7X points earned for flight and dining purchases (3X for all other eligible purchases) High annual fee

No intro APR offer

The Hilton Honors American Express Card is the only hotel credit card that offers automatic top-tier elite status alongside other perks like a free weekend stay per year. . It also offers one of the best welcome bonuses you will find in the market. You earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points after spending $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of opening an account.

The rewards are awesome too, earn a a whopping 14 Hilton Honors Points per dollar spent on properties under the Hilton portfolio. You also earn 7 points per dollar on eligible purchases for flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel, car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies, and dining. Even more, you earn 3 points per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

Cardholders also get a one weekend night award certificate each year after the first year and have the ability to earn an additional weekend night award per year after spending $60,000 on the card in a year. If you maximize all these perks, it will be worth paying the $450 annual fee

American Express Business Platinum Card

For high spending frequent flying business owners and their employees, this card will save you a lot. Healthy rewards program centered around business's needs

Multiple partnerships to earn statement credits on purchases made with business parteners

Offers extensive airport lounge access

Flexible membership rewards after eligible purchases High annual fee

High minimum requirement for a welcome bonus

The Business Platinum card is American Express’ premium business and Membership Rewards-earning card. Though it is one of the most expensive cards from American Express when it comes to annual fees, their $595 annual fee provides an impressive suite of travel, business expenses, and shopping benefits.

American Express has partnered with several key companies who most businesses already buy from. The statement credits offered on purchases from their partners is a nice perk to earn cashback on purchases your business is most likely already making. To begin with, cardholders get up to $200 per year cash back for Dell purchases by earning $100 semi-annually. You also earn up to $200 per year in airline fee credits on eligible airlines with annual enrollment. An unmatched airport lounge access program gives cardholders access to over 1,300 lounges in over 500 airports, elite status with hotels, and benefits through the U.S. Fine Hotel and Resort Program.

Cardholders also earn 5 Membership Rewards points per dollar spend on flights and prepaid hotels through American Express Travel. Even more, you can earn 50% more Membership Rewards points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more up to 1 million additional points per year. All other eligible purchases earn 1 point per dollar.

However, you need to spend $15,000 on eligible purchases within the first 3 months of opening your account in order to earn the 100,000 Membership Rewards points, making this card the appropriate option for medium or larger companies.

How we chose the best Amex Credit cards

American Express has a wide range of credit card options for both consumers and businesses. To select the list, we analyzed each against the following criteria:

1. Those that earn transferable points

2. That earn points or miles in a specific program

3. Those that earn cashback

4. Cards suited for businesses and consumers

Within each category, we broke down the individual perks of each card

using the following criteria:

Welcome bonus

Earning rate(s)

Benefits

Annual fee

To make it easy to find the card best suited for your needs, we provided a detailed analysis of each card’s offerings. The final result, our top ten selection from the American Express line. You are now armed with the information you need to find the card best for you or your business.