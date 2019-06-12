AI remains one of the UK's four "grand challenges" as the country looks to establish itself as a global leader and promote positive uses of the technology

The emerging field of AI can help to drive a healthier and fairer economy, according to UK Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright

During his opening speech at London Tech Week’s AI Summit, Mr Wright addressed the need to make sure technology benefits society as a whole.

“Technology is at its most powerful when it is no longer novel but ubiquitous and cheap,” he said.

“And the challenge for all of us is how we wrestle with the incredible force of these new technologies and channel it for the common good.”

The UK remains a leading tech hub in Europe, with 27 British start-ups valued at over $1bn – more than any other European nation.

Last year, inward investment in AI totalled £1bn – more than Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland combined.

However, Mr Wright claimed that funding tells only part of the picture.

“We also need to channel the societal benefits of emerging tech, and protect against those who want to use and develop technology in a harmful way,” he said.

He outlined the three key areas of skills, ethics and diversity – which need to be addressed in order to future-proof the UK economy and make it fairer for all.

How tech skills can help make a fairer economy

Demand for technological skills are on the rise, with the latest Tech Nation report claiming there were 1.7 million digital tech economy job openings across the UK last year.

Mr Wright said: “We can’t choose whether AI will be transformative but we can choose whether these exciting new jobs will be created here in the UK.

“So we can capitalise on these new jobs, while supporting those who need to retrain.

“Because digital skills can’t be seen as an add-on. They are fundamental to success in the digital age.”

According to the minister, a revamped ICT curriculum in schools, a national retraining scheme for those already in the workforce, and a new National Centre for Computing Education are part of the government’s efforts to improve the UK’s tech talent pool.

The need to improve diversity and ethics to make a fairer economy

The need to encourage more diversity with in the technology sector was recognised in the Tech Talent Charter.

Mr Wright described it as both a moral imperative and a means of improving decision making.

He said: “Diversity is particularly important for this sector. The algorithms and structures that govern AI will only be effective if they do not reflect the subconscious biases of the programmers who create them.

“So a diverse workforce is imperative if we are to shape this technology for good.

“While we are optimistic about the potential of AI, it raises many new ethical questions, that would have seemed like issues from science fiction only a few years ago.”

The UK is home to the first Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation, which launched in March this year.

It is hoped the centre can help to address issues surrounding AI bias and online targeting.

Mr Wright added: “Just as countries came together to set new standards for protecting personal data through GDPR, now is the time to seek solutions to the ethical challenges that lie even further ahead.

“Because there is a real threat that emerging issues like deep fakes and state-sponsored disinformation will colour the public’s perception of new technologies and act as a barrier to adoption.

“We all have a part to play in setting out a positive vision for AI and how it can make our journeys safer, our environment cleaner and our services smarter.”