WorleyParsons has bagged a contract from Yanbu Aramco Sinopec Refining (YASREF) to help optimize the production of its YASREF refinery in the Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu.

Under a general engineering service (GES) contract, the Australian engineering company will be responsible to provide all engineering and consultancy services for the refinery. This will include feasibility studies, basic/concept studies, detailed engineering, procurement and construction support, and pre-commissioning/commissioning support.

WorleyParsons said that the services under the contract will be delivered from its Yanbu office, supported by its Dammam team.

The YASREF refinery, which has been in operations since September 2014, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical (Sinopec).

Built on 5.2 million square meters in the Yanbu Industrial City, the YASREF refinery processes 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Arabian heavy crude oil into premium transportation fuels and high-value refined products for domestic and international markets.

The Saudi Arabian refinery features a 400,000bpd crude distillation unit, a 114,000bpd delayed cocker unit, a 124,000bpd hydrocracker unit, a 177,000bpd diesel hydrotreater, a 84,000bpd Naphtha Hydrotreater and other facilities.

WorleyParsons Saudi Arabia projects manager Shaun Mills said: “We have been working with YASREF the last couple of years under a short form contract. During this period, we provided high-quality services and earned client trust.

“We are looking forward to supporting YASREF in optimizing the production of its facilities.”

Separately, WorleyParsons has won a contract extension this week from Maersk Oil UK, now a part of French oil and gas giant Total to provide project and technical support for its offshore North Sea assets.

The contract is for a term of two years which begins from September 2018 and has options to be expanded to three additional one year terms. WorleyParsons said that the services for this contract will be executed from its UK Integrated Solutions Aberdeen office.

WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “We are delighted to see our collaborative working relationship with Maersk Oil UK continuing and we look forward to enhancing the efficiency and predictability of their offshore North Sea assets.”