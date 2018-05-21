Volga Gas has commenced production of liquid petroleum gases (LPG) from the Dobrinskoye gas processing plant in the Volga Region of Russia.

Following a period of commissioning and testing conducted during April, the first commercial load of LPG was transported from the gas processing plant on 17 May 2018.

By mid-June 2018, the plant is expected to reach full operational capacity at which point LPG production is planned to be at a rate of 50 tonnes per day, equivalent to approximately 400 barrels of oil per day.

Volga Gas CEO Andrey Zozulya said: “I am very pleased that this important project has reached the point of first production. The delivery of the LPG project is one of the key events for Volga Gas in 2018 and will be a meaningful addition to the Group’s revenue and profits. The incremental volume represents a 10% increase in sales volumes”.

