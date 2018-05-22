Compelo Energy is using cookies

22 May 2018
News

Telford wins contract from Protexa for offshore construction vessel

By Compelo Staff Writer

Telford Offshore has won a topsides, subsea and accommodation support services contract from Protexa for the latter’s DP3 multi-purpose offshore construction vessel, Telford 31.

Image: Contract will extend until October 2018. Photo courtesy of Telford Offshore.

Mobilisation in the Bay of Campeche, Mexico, took place early May 2018.

The shallow water project (around 40-70m water depth) calls for using Telford 31 at Kab-C, PB-Litoral-T, PP-Maloob-B and D platforms located in Pemex´s Litoral de Tabasco and Ku-Maloob-Zaap oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico.

Contract commenced early May 2018 and will extend until October 2018. 300 people will be accommodated onboard over the course of the project.

Telford 31 isone of the Telford Offshore DP3 fleet of accommodation and construction vessels. She is equipped with a 400t heave compensated main crane, a heave compensated gangway and 1300m2 of unobstructed deck space. The vessel features accommodation for 469 persons.

Telford Offshore chief operating officer Duncan MacPherson said: “We are very pleased for the repeated confidence of Protexa in our teams and in the versatility of our fleet of modern DP3 vessels.

“They can each support multiple activities, focusing on high capacity accommodation combined with lifting, fabrication and installation services. Through Protexa we are proud to serve Pemex on their most productive national oilfields”.

Source: Company Press Release

ISPRL receives first crude oil shipment from ADNOC for Mangalore Strategic Reserve

